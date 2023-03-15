State of play: Male fertility
Fertility is a fast-growing segment attracting both venture and private equity dollars, with a handful of deals focused on male infertility specifically.
- Posterity Health, a digital male fertility treatment provider, raised $7.5 million in seed funding.
- Legacy, the celebrity-backed sperm testing and storage startup, raised a $25 million Series B in May, thrusting its valuation to $150 million.
- Fertility tech company Ro acquired Dadi, a sperm testing, analysis and storage kits company, in March for an undisclosed price.
- Fellow Health, a sperm testing and semen analysis company, received additional investment from Sanno Capital in 2021.