State of play: Remote diabetes care
Last updated March 2, 2023
The success of fully virtual diabetes care proved a major proof point for telehealth, with such companies raising a bolus of venture capital funding in recent years.
- Diabetes care provider Ryse Health drew $6.5 million in Series A funds from lead investor Route 66 Ventures with support from W Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield innovation arm Healthworx.
- Digital diabetes startup 9am.health last spring collected $16 million in Series A capital.
- Virtual metabolic care provider Omada Health last winter raised $192 million in a Series E round.
- Digital diabetes care provider Virta Health in 2021 pulled in nearly $133 million at a $2.1 billion valuation.
- Apple last month was reported to be making big strides on a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device.