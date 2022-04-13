Digital diabetes startup 9am.health raised $16 million in Series A funding to start courting employers, co-CEO Frank Westermann tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Showing that patients could manage their diabetes remotely served as a major test for the entire virtual care sector, and over the past decade a cadre of diabetes-focused startups has raised significant capital to address that.

Details: Venture firms 7WireVentures and Human Capital led the Series A.

New investors StartUp Health and Leaps by Bayer also participated in the round, as did repeat backers Define Ventures and Founders Fund, bringing 9am's total capital raised to just under $20 million.

How it works: Based in San Diego, California, 9am.health launched last year and currently markets its products directly to consumers.

It charges $25 a month for home delivery of prescription medications, treatment plans and round-the-clock access to a virtual care team that includes registered nutritionists and certified diabetes specialists.

Users can pay an additional $15 a month to have a phlebotomist do blood draws at their home via its partnership with Scarlet Health.

Yes, but: 9am does not yet accept insurance or provide all of its users with connected blood pressure cuffs or weight scales, two things many of its competitors do.

"There’s no doubt we’d get a better dataset if we did have these tools," says Westermann, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1997. "But we don’t currently see quality devices that are affordable for the populations we serve."

Flashback: Virtual care providers Livongo (now part of Teladoc Health) and Omada Health were some of the sector's early pioneers, debuting in 2008 and 2011 respectively.

Since then, Omada, Vida Health, Virta Health and Onduo have rolled out offerings for diabetes and related conditions.

What's next: The company plans to use the funds to begin pitching its services to employers, a business strategy that's become increasingly popular among health tech companies.

"We want to expand and we see the employer market as an interesting one," Westermann tells Axios.

Between the lines: In recent months, several digital health companies that started as direct-to-consumer businesses have expressed plans to go business-to-business, including Everly Health and Thirty Madison.

Investors and industry observers say the B2B approach makes sense given the difficulties the DTC model presents with developing name recognition and maintaining customer loyalty.

The employer budget is "the best budget in digital health right now," says Steven Wardell, a growth consultant to health care companies.

One fun thing: Before co-founding 9am, Westermann started another diabetes company called mySugr, which Roche acquired in 2017.