Long-term care has its congressional moment

Rising concerns about the quality and availability of long-term care have brought more congressional attention to the topic, but there are significant disagreements about what the solution should be.

Why it matters: The number of Americans who need long-term care in some form is only expected to rise as the country ages, meaning concern over the already-strained system is well-founded.

Driving the news: The Energy and Commerce Committee's health subcommittee hearing on long-term care this week highlighted the divisions over the Biden administration's proposed nursing home rule, which would establish minimum staffing standards.

Another proposed rule under the spotlight requires at least 80% of Medicaid payments for home care services to go to caregiver pay.

Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers said both rules are too burdensome and actually threaten access to care, and "are not the way forward in supporting seniors and people with disabilities."

The other side: "These proposed rules are strong first steps to help ensure that patients in both nursing homes and home- and community-based settings are able to get the care they need," Ranking Member Frank Pallone said in his opening statement.

The big picture: Nursing homes, home care services and other forms of long-term care are facing serious staffing shortages, a problem that has both worsened and received more attention in the wake of the pandemic.

All states reported home- and community-based care workforce shortages in 2023, and 48 states reported shortages among five or more provider types, according to a KFF analysis released last week.

But this has driven a bit of a policy dilemma: Do regulations designed to improve care conditions force long-term care services to make necessary changes, or do they simply set these services up for inevitable failure?

The nursing home proposal has divided lawmakers — with Democrats landing on both sides — and stakeholders. But analysts say that the rule ultimately may not be that big of a deal if finalized, my colleague Maya Goldman reports.

Between the lines: Biden's regulatory approach comes a couple of years after he failed to secure hundreds of billions of dollars in new funding for long-term care as part of his Build Back Better agenda.

But some lawmakers and advocacy groups haven't given up on advancing legislation.

A group of Democrats led by Sen. Bob Casey introduced legislation last week that would temporarily give more Medicaid funding to states to use to support home and community-based long-term care services.

A second new bill introduced by a bipartisan group of senators, led by Sens. Ed Markey and Shelley Moore Capito, would require federal agencies to lessen the administrative burden for family caregivers.

And AARP has made family caregiving one of its top priorities and is engaged across all forms of long-term care issues.

"This is an issue that is touching individuals and families across the country, including policymakers themselves. So it's something people can resonate [with] — members hear from their constituents about this," said Rhonda Richards, director of government affairs at AARP.

"Addressing issues of supporting family caregivers, helping people live in their homes, addressing long-term care — these are all important issues," she added.

The bottom line: Long-term care hasn't traditionally been the buzziest issue in the health care world, but demographics all but ensure it'll stay on the political agenda for years to come.