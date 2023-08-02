Watch for House health action in September

House GOP leadership wants three committees to work out their differences on health care legislation over the August recess so that a bill could potentially come to the floor in September, sources say.

Why it matters: The move could advance significant health care legislation aimed at at least somewhat lower costs for drugs and medical visits, while drawing the ire of the PBM and hospital industries.

Driving the news: Energy and Commerce, Ways and Means and Education and Workforce have all marked up their own versions of legislation on price transparency, PBMs, and hospital billing.

The goal now is to merge those measures.

The E&C and Education and Workforce measures were bipartisan, while the Ways and Means bill was GOP-only.

Caitlin Owens contributed to this report.