Catch me up: FERC, AM radio and spending

1. ⚡️ FERC power moves: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday approved new rules intended to get renewables onto the grid more quickly.

The interconnection queue reforms are a first step, but lawmakers and renewables developers want FERC to do more on transmission.

2. 🚘 EVs killed the radio star: The Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday approved legislation requiring all cars to have AM radios, which could force companies to redesign their electric vehicles.

3. 💵 Approps watch: Senate appropriators advanced their Interior-environment spending bill in a bipartisan vote Thursday. It would stave off the massive cuts to EPA and the Interior Department proposed by the House GOP.

The House had been scheduled to vote this week on its Ag spending bill, but it was pulled until September, per Axios Pro's Victoria Knight.

4. ⚔️ Closing time: The Senate looks close to finishing up with its version of the NDAA, which is expected to carry nuclear licensing legislation.

5. 🐓 Playing chicken: The House on Thursday passed Congressional Review Act resolutions to remove protections for the lesser prairie chicken and northern long-eared bat.