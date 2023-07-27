House Ag-FDA bill pulled until September
The House Ag-FDA bill was pulled from the floor schedule on Thursday, and the House is about to head home for the August recess after this afternoon's votes.
Driving the news: The House GOP conference can't agree on several measures within the bill.
- House Freedom Caucus members want more funding cuts and policy concessions, while moderate GOP members are balking at voting for a rider that would reverse current FDA policy on the abortion pill mifepristone.
- Freedom Caucus members want the abortion policy included.
- PresidentBiden has already threatened to veto the House Ag-FDA bill if it made it to his desk.
What we're watching: The Ag-FDA bill is now added to the list of another thing the House will need to get done when they return in September.
- And if the 12 spending bills don't get passed, it's possible that Congress could be staring at a government shutdown unless lawmakers can pass a continuing resolution to avoid it.