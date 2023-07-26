GOP abortion revolt swells against McCarthy spending bill

A growing number of House Republicans are involved in an effort to remove language from an annual spending bill restricting access to abortion pills, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The bloc has the numbers to kill legislation to fund the Department of Agriculture, where language about the pills is buried, and further heightens the risk of a government shutdown.

At a minimum, the rebellion threatens to delay the passage of the bill until September.

Spending bills must be passed by September 30 to avoid a shutdown.

Driving the news: There are roughly a dozen Republicans pressing GOP leadership to remove the abortion pill language, according to Reps. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) and Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.). The figure was first reported by Politico.

"There's at least 10 to a dozen individuals that have made it very clear that it is an issue," said D'Esposito.

The language nullifies Food and Drug Administration guidance allowing the drug mifepristone, which is used in medical abortions, to be sold by mail and at retail pharmacies.

What they're saying: Several members — who, like Molinaro and D'Esposito, represent districts President Biden won in 2020 — went on the record on Wednesday with their opposition to the language.

"Some states allow [mifepristone] to be mailed, some states don't, but that should be a decision with the states and the FDA, not Congress," said Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.).

"If that language stays as is, we won't be able to vote for that appropriations [bill]," said Rep. Laurie Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.).

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) said he told voters he "wasn't looking to disrupt the existing policy" on abortion being a states issue, adding, "I intend to fulfill that commitment."

It's not just moderates — the right-wing Freedom Caucus is trying to extract policy concessions in virtually every spending bill in addition to limiting overall government spending.

"All of these [appropriations] bills, with the slim majority we have, are going to be discussed up until the last minute," said Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas), a Freedom Caucus member who sits on the Appropriations Committee.

The group has been pushing to set new work requirements for food assistance in the Ag-FDA bill, which could further inflame moderates.

State of play: House Republican leaders had aimed to pass the bill this week, ahead of the August recess, but some Republicans are openly voicing skepticism about that timeline.