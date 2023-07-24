Biden threatens to veto House Ag-FDA bill
The White House said Monday that President Biden would veto the House Ag-FDA bill if lawmakers send it to his desk.
Driving the news: The House Ag-FDA bill is set to hit the floor this week, though moderate Republicans are already balking at an anti-abortion provision that would roll back FDA policy on mifepristone.
Zoom in: The Biden administration outlined several issues that it had with the Ag-FDA bill, including:
- The cuts in funds to the Department of Agriculture that are below the levels agreed to in the debt ceiling deal.
- Overturning the FDA's policy of allowing for the abortion pill mifepristone to be mailed and returning to in-person dispensing requirements.
- Prohibiting the FDA from banning menthol in cigarettes and cigars.
Yes, but: The Senate version of the Ag-FDA bill, which passed out of the Appropriations Committee with bipartisan support and little fanfare, looks quite a bit different than the House version.
- The Senate bill would give FDA a $20 million funding increase in fiscal year 2024.
- The House version keeps FDA funding relatively the same as FY2023 levels.