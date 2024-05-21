Share on email (opens in new window)

Geothermal startup XGS Energy has closed $20 million primarily to get a demonstration project up and running, the company tells Axios. Why it matters: There's large potential in geothermal energy and companies are hoping to use tech innovations to improve its availability and efficiency.

Zoom in: Valo Ventures and VoLo Earth Ventures led the series A extension that also included B Current Impact Investment, MIH Capital and Thin Line Capital.

Other investors in XGS include Constellation Technology Ventures and Anzu Partners. The company's entire Series A round was $34.5 million.

Valo Venture's investment was the first from its second fund.

What's next: XGS Energy plans to build out a demonstration project in California (the exact location is undisclosed) at a shut-in geothermal well that was originally drilled in the 80s.

Catch up quick: Traditional geothermal energy is produced by drilling holes down into hot rock, pumping water into the wells and bringing the heated water back to the surface.

Energy companies have long been interested in geothermal because it can provide baseload power by operating 24/7, in contrast to wind and solar, which are intermittent.

But the geothermal sector has faced slow growth due to a lack of appropriate sites that meet all of the qualifications and are able to get permitted.

New enhanced geothermal services use various types of tech to be able to build geothermal projects on many more locations.

How it works: XGS says it will case its wells in steel and then squeeze a thermally conductive material around the casing, so it sits in between the rock and the casing.

The material is highly conductive — 50 to 60 times more conductive than the rock itself — and the company says its wells can get 30% higher thermal productivity.

Prueher wouldn't elaborate on what the material was made of, only saying it's "a naturally occurring mineral."

XGS CEO Josh Prueher told Axios that the company's process has "a very low and predictable lifecycle cost," compared to the "really bad lifecycle cost profile," for much of traditional geothermal.

Flashback: Prueher is a serial entrepreneur who founded battery storage provider Broad Reach Power (bought by Engie) as well as storage systems integrator FlexGen Power Systems (backed by Apollo).

State of play: There's growing momentum around deploying more enhanced geothermal power projects.