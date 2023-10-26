Geothermal energy startup Eavor raises C$182 million
Oct 26, 2023
Canadian geothermal energy startup Eavor has raised C$182 million to move closer to commercializing its technology.
Why it matters: The round is a validation of Eavor's unique brand of closed-loop geothermal tech, and shows there's still growth funding out there for mature climate-tech companies.
Details: Australian industrial company OMV led the round, and was joined byCanada Growth Fund, Japan Energy Fund, Monaco Asset Management and Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund.
- Existing investors BDC, BP Ventures, Eversource Energy, Temasek and Vickers Venture Partners also participated.
- Eavor is building a commercial geothermal project in Germany.
Big picture: Geothermal energy has long been touted as a potential clean energy game changer because it can provide power around the clock, but it's largely been relegated to regions with geothermal hot spots.
- A handful of companies are trying to develop new technology to unlock geothermal assets in much wider areas.