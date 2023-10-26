Geothermal energy startup Eavor raises C$182 million

Share on email (opens in new window)

Canadian geothermal energy startup Eavor has raised C$182 million to move closer to commercializing its technology.

Why it matters: The round is a validation of Eavor's unique brand of closed-loop geothermal tech, and shows there's still growth funding out there for mature climate-tech companies.

Details: Australian industrial company OMV led the round, and was joined byCanada Growth Fund, Japan Energy Fund, Monaco Asset Management and Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund.

Existing investors BDC, BP Ventures, Eversource Energy, Temasek and Vickers Venture Partners also participated.

Eavor is building a commercial geothermal project in Germany.

Big picture: Geothermal energy has long been touted as a potential clean energy game changer because it can provide power around the clock, but it's largely been relegated to regions with geothermal hot spots.