Fervo Energy raising $221M for geothermal projects

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Geothermal energy developer Fervo Energy is raising $221 million in new funding, per an SEC filing.
Big picture: The Houston-based startup uses drilling tech from oil and gas sectors to generate electricity from hot rock deep beneath the earth's surface.
The latest: Fervo said in an SEC filing that it's raised about $138.5 million toward a targeted $221 million.
The round follows a $138 million Series C that Fervo raised in 2022.
Of note: CEO Tim Latimer declined to comment.
What's next: Fervo is building a 5-MW site in Nevada to support Google data centers and infrastructure.