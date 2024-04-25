Share on email (opens in new window)

Decarbonization Partners, a joint venture between BlackRock and Temasek, closed its debut fund with $1.4 billion. Why it matters: The tie-up between two of the world's biggest investors is putting heavy financial power behind startups aiming to tackle the climate change crisis head-on.

The big picture: Decarbonizing the global economy requires building tons of new infrastructure, from green steel mills, to novel energy storage, to battery and hydrogen production plants.

Those expensive projects often struggle to raise money as they expand from pilots to commercialization.

The latest: Decarbonization Partners is bringing serious capital and investment influence to that challenging stage of growth by targeting late-stage venture capital and growth equity investments with its inaugural fund.

Case in point: The fund's portfolio companies include battery recycler Ascend Elements; silicon battery materials maker Group14; hydrogen producer Monolith; and thermal energy storage startup Antora.

"Addressing the climate crisis requires innovation at scale, as well as significant and sustained financial resources," Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay said in a statement. "No single entity can do it on their own."

Driving the news: Decarbonization Partners closed Fund I this month, concluding a two-year raise that exceeded the fund's initial $1 billion target.

It's invested in seven companies so far and ultimately expects to back 15-20 as lead and follow-on.

The fund is being managed by BlackRock. Investors include Allstate, BBVA, KIRKBI, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, and TotalEnergies.

👀 What we're watching: Decarbonization Partners said at its launch in 2021 that it would raise a series of late-stage venture and growth equity funds. We're keeping an eye out for what follows Fund I.