Carbon Direct raised $60 million in funding from Decarbonization Partners, the joint investment vehicle formed by BlackRock and Temasek with participation from Quantum Energy Partners.

Why it matters: The deal is among the first out of Decarbonization Partners and reveals which industries the asset managers are targeting with its climate tech investment push.

What's happening: Carbon Direct is one of several carbon accounting software companies that want to verify and sell carbon credits to the growing market of buyers, including corporations and investment firms with net-zero targets, but among the first to look to private equity or asset managers for growth equity.

Between the lines: Carbon accounting software and credit verification is a growing area of concern for some people as there is little regulation standardizing different products or how verification works.

Quick take: The carbon accounting space is maturing rapidly enough to catch the eyes of major fund managers.