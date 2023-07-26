Lightning round with Rivian's RJ Scaringe

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is sounding upbeat this week — and why not.

Why it matters: Investors have rewarded the electric truck maker for reining in spending, meeting delivery goals and accelerating production of its SUV.

Scaringe talked with Axios Pro this week as his company announced it would begin offering a green-charging upgrade with its vehicles.

Catch up fast: Rivian yesterday announced a commitment to buy 100 MW of electricity from a sprawling solar plant in Kentucky.

Instead of funneling that energy to a factory — the traditional approach — Rivian is using it to zero out customer emissions.

What they're saying: "This project will allow some of our vehicles to achieve carbon-free charging throughout their life," Scaringe tells Axios.

"This is part of a mosaic of projects that we’re going to be working to bring online."

Context: The green-charging add-on opens a new source of revenue as automakers have struggled to keep pace with inflation, soaring commodity prices and manufacturing headaches.

Rivian's stock price dipped near the single digits in April.

The latest: The company's stock this morning was trading around $25 — a fraction of its 2021 debut, but a price it hasn't seen since last year.

What's happening: Rivian is fulfilling promised orders to Amazon, which has put more than 5,000 of the automaker's vans on the road.

"We're continuing to ramp those deliveries," Scaringe says.

Meanwhile, the automaker tapped Anthony Sanger to oversee its new Georgia factory, its second in the state.

"This is being designed as a fossil-free plant," Scaringe says. "Things that have typically been done with natural gas — ovens and paint and some of the curing processes — we’re moving to electric processes."

👀 What we're watching: Rivian is taking an unusually holistic approach to the EV space — decarbonizing factories, cutting charging emissions and eyeing ways for its trucks to support the electric grid.

Those could open new revenue streams — but demand upfront capital and investor patience.

1 last thing: Might Amazon expand its 18% stake in Rivian, given the difference in the companies' stock prices and Amazon's 100,000-van order?