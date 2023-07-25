Rivian anchors BrightNight solar plant at former coal mine
Rivian is anchoring a planned 800 MW solar plant that developer BrightNight is building at a former coal mine in Kentucky.
Why it matters: The anticipated $1 billion project would be the state's largest renewable energy project by capacity and one of the biggest to be built at a former coal mine.
What's happening: Rivian has committed to buy 100 MW from the Starfire Mine solar project.
- That represents nearly half the project's initial Phase 1 generating capacity of 210 MW.
- Environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy is buying another 2.5 MW.
Zoom in: Project developer BrightNight's founder is Martin Hermann, who previously launched utility-scale developer 8minute Solar — now called Avantus. That company has raised about $600 million, per PitchBook.
- He earlier sold another company, semiconductor startup CAD-UL, to Intel in 2001.
State of play: With BrightNight, Hermann is angling to build a global greenfield developer and independent power producer.
- The company, based in West Palm Beach, Fla., has built a 20 GW pipeline spanning 70 projects.
- It expects to begin constructing its first U.S. project, a 300 MW plant in Arizona, next year.