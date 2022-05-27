Rivian shares are climbing this morning on reports of a management shift that includes manufacturing head Charly Mwangi heading for the door, Axios confirms.

Why it matters: Rivian's struggles have been real, and the initial positive market reaction to the change indicates hope springs eternal among shareholders.

What they're saying: Rivian provided the following statement: "Charly Mwangi has made the decision that it’s time for him to move on from Rivian. Charly joined at a key moment in Spring 2020, and he's been an important part of bringing our manufacturing capabilities online. We wish him and his family all the best as he joins the Rivian alumni community.