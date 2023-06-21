Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: International Energy Agency; Chart: Axios Visuals

Investors have soured on electric vehicle startups and instead are throwing their mobility dollars into charging tech and infrastructure.

Driving the news: Early-stage investment in charging startups soared to nearly $1 billion last year, per data from the International Energy Agency.

Growth investment in charging companies approached a record $3 billion.

Why it matters: There is growing if reluctant recognition that charging is the skeleton key to unlock mass EV adoption, even if it's less "fun" than a shiny new set of wheels.

👀 What we're watching: Whether the apparent industry-wide embrace of Tesla's "North American Charging Standard" will abruptly slow investment in charging.

Texas yesterday said it will require charging companies to include Tesla plugs on any federally funded charging stations in the state.

Yes, but: Gone are the days of easy money for car startups.

What's happening: A bevy of EV startups started skidding off the highway in 2020, including Arrival, Canoo and Lordstown.

Be smart: Building a prototype is easy. Churning out thousands of cars is hard and expensive.