Investors ditching electric vehicle startups
Investors have soured on electric vehicle startups and instead are throwing their mobility dollars into charging tech and infrastructure.
Driving the news: Early-stage investment in charging startups soared to nearly $1 billion last year, per data from the International Energy Agency.
- Growth investment in charging companies approached a record $3 billion.
Why it matters: There is growing if reluctant recognition that charging is the skeleton key to unlock mass EV adoption, even if it's less "fun" than a shiny new set of wheels.
👀 What we're watching: Whether the apparent industry-wide embrace of Tesla's "North American Charging Standard" will abruptly slow investment in charging.
- Texas yesterday said it will require charging companies to include Tesla plugs on any federally funded charging stations in the state.
Yes, but: Gone are the days of easy money for car startups.
What's happening: A bevy of EV startups started skidding off the highway in 2020, including Arrival, Canoo and Lordstown.
- Meanwhile, Electric Last Mile, Faraday Future, Fisker, Lightning, Lucid, Nikola and Polestar have all seen their cash reserves dip near empty.
Be smart: Building a prototype is easy. Churning out thousands of cars is hard and expensive.
- Once-glitzy EV startups have found themselves overtaken by legacy automakers with deeper pockets and decades more experience.