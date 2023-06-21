Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Investors ditching electric vehicle startups

Alan Neuhauser
Data: International Energy Agency; Chart: Axios Visuals
Investors have soured on electric vehicle startups and instead are throwing their mobility dollars into charging tech and infrastructure.

Driving the news: Early-stage investment in charging startups soared to nearly $1 billion last year, per data from the International Energy Agency.

  • Growth investment in charging companies approached a record $3 billion.

Why it matters: There is growing if reluctant recognition that charging is the skeleton key to unlock mass EV adoption, even if it's less "fun" than a shiny new set of wheels.

👀 What we're watching: Whether the apparent industry-wide embrace of Tesla's "North American Charging Standard" will abruptly slow investment in charging.

  • Texas yesterday said it will require charging companies to include Tesla plugs on any federally funded charging stations in the state.

Yes, but: Gone are the days of easy money for car startups.

What's happening: A bevy of EV startups started skidding off the highway in 2020, including Arrival, Canoo and Lordstown.

Be smart: Building a prototype is easy. Churning out thousands of cars is hard and expensive.

  • Once-glitzy EV startups have found themselves overtaken by legacy automakers with deeper pockets and decades more experience.
