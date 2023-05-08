Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

Cautious investors backed fewer agtech startups in Q1, driving up valuations in the sector as deal-making slowed.

By the numbers: The number of agtech deals fell for the third straight quarter, dropping 39% from Q4 and nearly 19% from last year, per PitchBook.

Deal value held roughly steady at about $1.9 billion.

Yes, but: The median pre-money valuation for startups jumped 19.8% from 2022.

Of note: Last year brought a significant correction to overheated startup valuations, a trend that investors generally expected to continue through this year.

Be smart: "It appears that riskier deals were postponed in Q1, while only those deals with greater investor confidence and higher valuations were finalized," PitchBook writes.

"Investors are now focusing on fewer, larger deals that are considered lower risk."

Context: Virtually all of the big agtech deals in Q1 touched on climate, from Colossal Biosciences' $150 million Series B to de-extinct the dodo, to Irrigreen's $15 million seed round to make watering the lawn more sustainable.