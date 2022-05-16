We don't need to tell you that venture capital investment in climate tech is bananas.

Such deals soared nearly 50% from 2020-2021, Silicon Valley Bank found in a recent report.

That investment last year was roughly eight times the industry's previous peak, in 2008 — aka the top of Cleantech 1.0.

Yes, and: That, combined with the broader tech correction, has got investors talking about a peak.

"You’ve seen the Tiger Globals — and SoftBank was already doing it — coming much earlier and downmarket to get into these companies," Silicon Valley Bank market manager Matt Trotter tells Axios.

"With what the market is doing and those crossover investors, it does seem that we did hit the top of the market, and there’s a correction happening now as far as valuations and dollars going into venture," Trotter continues.

What we'll be watching: Whether hedge funds and mutual funds start to pull back on follow-on commitments to their climate tech portfolio companies.

In short: Look out, founders.

Then again: Even with a correction, climate tech — tied as it is to addressing the climate crisis — may bring a different kind of momentum.