NanoGraf raises $65M for Defense Department batteries
NanoGraf, a Chicago-based battery anode manufacturer, closed a $65 million Series B round for energy-dense batteries backed by the Defense Department.
Why it matters: The company's target markets are defense, consumer electronics, and medical devices.
Of note: Volta Energy Technologies was spun out of Argonne National Laboratory in 2016.
- The venture firm has a contract enabling portfolio companies to more easily use the lab.
- NanoGraf is also a spin-out of Argonne as well as of Northwestern University.
Zoom in: NanoGraf replaces the graphite that's commonly used in lithium-ion battery anodes with silicon.
- Silicon enables batteries to be more energy dense. It's an approach being pursued by companies like Group14, Sila, and Ionblox.
Context: The Series B brings NanoGraf's total amount raised past $100 million. That includes a $10 million federal contract last year to build a silicon anode factory in the Midwest.
- By comparison competitor Group14 has raised nearly $650 million and Sila close to $1 billion, per Pitchbook.
What they're saying: "They're very focused on the electric vehicle market — to raise large large sums of money to get to the scale necessary to reach a cost that's viable for electric vehicles," NanoGraf CEO Francis Wang tells Axios.
- "We're a very different approach — more step-wise," he continues, "focused on ... getting our products to beachhead markets as opposed to going straight for the mainstream."
The details: Volta Energy Technologies and CC Industries led the round.
- GIC, Emerald Technology Ventures, Material Impact, Arosa Capital, Nabtesco Technology Ventures, and TechNexus participated.
- Existing investors Hyde Park Angels, Evergreen Climate Innovations, and Goose Capital also joined.