NanoGraf, a Chicago-based battery anode manufacturer, closed a $65 million Series B round for energy-dense batteries backed by the Defense Department.

Why it matters: The company's target markets are defense, consumer electronics, and medical devices.

Of note: Volta Energy Technologies was spun out of Argonne National Laboratory in 2016.

The venture firm has a contract enabling portfolio companies to more easily use the lab.

NanoGraf is also a spin-out of Argonne as well as of Northwestern University.

Zoom in: NanoGraf replaces the graphite that's commonly used in lithium-ion battery anodes with silicon.

Silicon enables batteries to be more energy dense. It's an approach being pursued by companies like Group14, Sila, and Ionblox.

Context: The Series B brings NanoGraf's total amount raised past $100 million. That includes a $10 million federal contract last year to build a silicon anode factory in the Midwest.

By comparison competitor Group14 has raised nearly $650 million and Sila close to $1 billion, per Pitchbook.

What they're saying: "They're very focused on the electric vehicle market — to raise large large sums of money to get to the scale necessary to reach a cost that's viable for electric vehicles," NanoGraf CEO Francis Wang tells Axios.

"We're a very different approach — more step-wise," he continues, "focused on ... getting our products to beachhead markets as opposed to going straight for the mainstream."

The details: Volta Energy Technologies and CC Industries led the round.