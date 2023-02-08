Ionblox, a California-based battery maker for electric aircraft, has received an $8 million investment from Temasek.

Why it matters: The capital infusion from the Singapore sovereign wealth fund caps a $32 million Series B that closed last month, Ionblox tells Axios.

The details: Lilium, a German developer of electric jets, Applied Ventures, and Catalus Capital participated in the Series B.

The first close took place in October. Temasek invested an undisclosed seed amount at the time, but needed to complete further due diligence, Ionblox CEO Sujeet Kumar tells Axios.

Ionblox declined to disclose a valuation. The company is deciding between one of two candidates to appoint as an independent board member.

Catch up fast: Battery cells are compiled into modules. Battery modules are then combined in a battery pack.

Battery cells typically use anodes that are made largely from graphite.

What's happening: Ionblox, previously named Zenlabs, uses silicon in those anodes instead.

Silicon promises greater energy density, more power, and faster charging. But it's prone to swelling and fracturing.

Ionblox uses silicon cells that are "pre-lithiated:" coated in a sheathe of lithium, which the company says mitigates those problems.

What they're saying: "Our batteries can recharge 80% in 10 minutes. And not one time, but 1,000 times," Kumar says.

Context: Other companies working with silicon-based battery materials include Sila, Group14, Amprius, and Enovix.

What's next: Ionblox, based in Fremont, Calif., is using the capital from this round to complete development of its large-format cells and expand manufacturing capacity.

It's planning to launch a Series C in the next three months, targeting $50 million to $100 million.

The company also plans to apply for Energy Department funding and programs, Kumar tells Axios. It previously received a development contract from the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium.

What we're watching: Lilium, the electric jet developer, is based in Munich. But Ionblox's customers include U.S.-based eVTOL makers, too.