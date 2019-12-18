The Pro Bowl is meaningless, but the selections — which the league released last night — help tell the story of the season, highlighting the NFL's most consistent performers and its most dominant athletes.
The big picture: MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson — who leads the league in TD passes (33) and ranks eighth in rushing yards (1,103) — received 100,000 more Pro Bowl votes than the next highest player (Russell Wilson).
“If he gets to 35 to 40 touchdown passes and what he's done running the ball, Lamar has to be in the conversation of the best season by a quarterback. ... How many times can we say a player transcended the way the game is played? He has."— Former MVP Kurt Warner, per ESPN
Ravens coming in hot: Baltimore tied an NFL record with 12 selections: Jackson, RB Mark Ingram, FB Patrick Ricard, TE Mark Andrews, T Ronnie Stanley, G Marshal Yanda, LB Matt Judon, CB Marcus Peters, CB Marlon Humphrey, S Earl Thomas, K Justin Tucker and LS Morgan Cox.
More takeaways:
- Three or more selections: The Saints had the second-most Pro Bowlers (7), followed by the Chiefs (6), Eagles (5), Steelers (5), 49ers (4), Cowboys (4), Texans (3), Patriots (3), Bears (3), Vikings (3) and Bucs (3).
- GOAT watch: Tom Brady, who is tied for the most-ever Pro Bowl selections (14), wasn't picked for the first time since 2008, when he tore his ACL. Meanwhile, Drew Brees, who leads the NFL in passer rating (115.3), earned his 13th berth despite missing five games.
- Bosa bros: 49ers rookie Nick Bosa received the most fan votes of any defensive end in the NFC, while the Chargers' Joey Bosa topped the AFC.
- Missing in action: The Giants and Dolphins were the only two teams not to have a player chosen.
