The 2019 NFC East is historically bad

Through 13 weeks, the NFC East is a dumpster fire. The Cowboys sit in first despite not having beaten a winning team, the Eagles are extremely "meh" and the Redskins and Giants are two of the league's worst teams.
Why it matters: With six non-division games left, the NFC East is 10-26 against the rest off the NFL — good for an awful 0.277 winning percentage.
Standings:
- Cowboys (6-6)
- Eagles (5-7)
- Washington (3-9)
- Giants (2-10)
- Since 1970, the worst such mark belongs to the 2014 NFC South (Falcons, Saints, Panthers, Bucs), which had a slightly more awful 0.274 winning percentage (11-30-1 record).
- Even the 2010 NFC West, which made history by becoming the first division to send a team with a losing record to the playoffs (7-9 Seahawks), had a .333 winning percentage in non-division games (14-28).
Coming up:
- Tonight: The Cowboys (-3) visit the Bears on "Thursday Night Football."
- Sunday: The Redskins (+13) visit the Packers in search of their third straight win.
- Monday: With Daniel Jones out (ankle), Eli Manning will likely start for the Giants (+9.5) against the Eagles — and perhaps for the rest of the year.
Go deeper, via The Ringer: The NFL's worst divisions since realignment, ranked