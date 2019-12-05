The 2019 NFC East is historically bad

Chart: Axios Visuals

Through 13 weeks, the NFC East is a dumpster fire. The Cowboys sit in first despite not having beaten a winning team, the Eagles are extremely "meh" and the Redskins and Giants are two of the league's worst teams.

Why it matters: With six non-division games left, the NFC East is 10-26 against the rest off the NFL — good for an awful 0.277 winning percentage.