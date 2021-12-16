Shopping with a private currency

Something rare is happening with regularity in the digital media world: all-stock acquisitions by private companies.

Why it matters: It's hard to negotiate a deal when you're paying in stock with limited liquidity and valuation uncertainty.

In certain circumstances, however, such acquisitions can look attractive to both sides.

Driving the news: Vox Media is buying Group Nine Media in an all-stock deal. Both sides are themselves products of the trend: Vox previously bought New York Media, while Group Nine previously bought PopSugar, both in all-stock deals.

Rival digital-media company BuzzFeed bought HuffPost in the same way last year.

The big picture: When private companies get acquired, they overwhelmingly get bought for cash, according to data from SRS Acquiom. Only between 2% and 3% of such deals are done purely in stock — and in most of those cases the buyer is a public company, so the valuation is unambiguous.

Between the lines: To be able to get the attention of advertisers spoiled by the Facebook-Google duopoly, digital media companies need scale. That's both a carrot and a stick: Becoming part of a significantly larger operation should increase a company's valuation multiple, while failing to do so can be an existential risk.

When the target company is losing money, as both HuffPost and New York Media were doing, the urgency to sell becomes even greater.

How it works: All-stock deals can sometimes have valuation figures attached to them, but ultimately those numbers are meaningless. In all-stock deals there's no haggling over absolute valuations, just relative valuations. Which is often easier.

These mergers aren't an exit for the target company's shareholders. Instead, they're a way to stay alive and hitch your wagon to a star you helped create.

Be smart: For much of the past year, conventional wisdom held that the way for digital-media companies to grow was going public via a SPAC. That would give hungry would-be acquirers hundreds of millions of dollars of cash, as well as as the ability to effectively print money by issuing new shares in takeover transactions.

BuzzFeed shows the danger of SPACs, however. The promised cash never materialized, as SPAC investors redeemed their investments before BuzzFeed was acquired.

BuzzFeed's sinking public share price also means it can't spin fanciful stories about how much a combined company might be worth.

What they're saying: "Doing a stock deal like this signifies that we can be the acquirer of choice," Group Nine CEO Ben Lerer told Axios' Sara Fischer. "We have a currency that's going to be valuable."

In the current digital media climate, only by remaining private can Lerer keep that dream alive. Then, if and when the weather changes, Lerer still has a SPAC he can use to take Vox Media public.

The bottom line: It's easy to see why companies would like a roadmap to dollars when they're being bought. But a deal denominated in private stock can still be more attractive than remaining independent.