BuzzFeed to go public, after shareholders approve SPAC deal

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed is set to become publicly traded on Monday, after shareholders of a SPAC called 890 Fifth Avenue Partners voted to approve a previously-announced merger.

Yes, but: The vast majority of the money the SPAC raised in January was yanked, a signal that investors aren't very optimistic about BuzzFeed's future prospects.

  • SPAC investors, many of whom buy in before the acquisition target is disclosed, are allowed to redeem before the deal closes.

Details: BuzzFeed said in an SEC filing following the vote, “the transaction is expected to raise at least $166.2 million," with about $150 million coming from convertible debt financing and $16.2 million from investor cash.

  • That $16.2 million of investor cash is 94% less than the $287.5 million the SPAC raised in its IPO in January.

Be smart: While it's become more common in the past few months for SPAC investors to redeem prior to SPAC mergers, the BuzzFeed deal saw investors pull out at a higher rate than average.

  • The Wall Street Journal noted that, since July, the average SPAC "has lost about 60% of its money before its deal goes through, up from roughly 25% in the first seven months of the year."

The big picture: Once the company begins publicly trading on the Nasdaq next week, existing BuzzFeed investors will finally be able to cash out. Many have waited more more than a decade.

  • BuzzFeed wanted to go public prior to the pandemic, but lost momentum due to headwinds impacting the entire digital media landscape.
  • At least one of BuzzFeed's investors, NBCUniversal, has reportedly expressed concern that BuzzFeed's target valuation for the SPAC IPO is too low.
  • BuzzFeed’s previously-announced acquisition of Complex Networks for $300 million in cash and stock is expected to close on Friday, which also is when the SPAC merger becomes effective.

Between the lines: Members of BuzzFeed News' union staged a digital walkout on Thursday, ahead of the shareholder vote. The walkout caused tension between union members and management, but didn't impact the SPAC merger vote.

  • A spokesperson for BuzzFeed told Axios earlier Thursday there's "a bargaining session planned for next Tuesday where we hope the union will present a response on these issues."

What's next: Digital media firms considering going public will be closely eyeing BuzzFeed's stock market debut to see how investors will respond.

Sara Fischer
12 hours ago

BuzzFeed News union members plan walkout for same day as SPAC IPO vote

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Members of BuzzFeed News' union said they plan to walk out on the job at noon Thursday, the same day shareholders will vote on whether or not to take BuzzFeed public via a SPAC IPO.

Why it matters: Digital media companies are anxiously eyeing BuzzFeed's expected public debut to see whether the market responds positively to a digital media firm trading publicly. Pressure from its news union could complicate that process.

Sara Fischer
Feb 13, 2019

BuzzFeed News employees vote to unionize after mass layoffs

Inside BuzzFeed headquarters in New York City. Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Employees at BuzzFeed News announced Tuesday they have voted to unionize with the NewsGuild of New York, claiming in a statement that they have "legitimate grievances about unfair pay disparities, mismanaged pivots and layoffs, weak benefits, skyrocketing health insurance costs, diversity and more."

Why it matters: This comes weeks after the company laid off more than 220 employees, or roughly 15% of its workforce, including jobs within its news division. It is a huge blow to BuzzFeed's leadership, which has in the past suggested that it could be a better advocate for employees than a union could be.

Dan Primack
10 hours ago

Grab's mega-SPAC attack

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Grab on Thursday hopes to become the king of SPACs, no matter how uneasy have been some heads to wear that crown.

Driving the news: Grab, a Singapore-based "super app" maker, today will list on the Nasdaq, via a reverse merger with a SPAC formed by Altimeter Capital. It gives Grab a pro forma equity value of $39.6 billion, the richest price ever afforded in such a transaction.

