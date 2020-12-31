Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scoop: Duke and Duchess of Sussex back new tech research

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Archewell Foundation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced partnerships on Thursday between their foundation and several tech and research-focused groups, including the Center for Humane Technology, the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry and Stanford University's Dr. James Doty, whose work focuses on the science of compassion.

Why it matters: The couple has made community wellbeing and mental health, which includes issues like tech addiction, online bullying, and hate speech on social media, a key focus of their philanthropic efforts.

  • Over the summer, sources told Axios that Prince Harry and Megan Markle began privately advocating for the #stophateforprofit social media boycott campaign, which largely targeted firms like Facebook and Twitter.
  • The couple said in January that they wished to step back from their day-to-day duties as royals to carve out "a progressive new role" within the British monarchy.

Details: The updates were posted to the website of the Archewell Foundation, an impact non-profit that the couple debuted in April following their final royal engagement in March.

  • The update revealed that the foundation has actively partnered throughout this year with former Google design ethicist Tristan Harris, who co-founded the Center for Humane Technology, to back research on ways to create the conditions for safer, more compassionate online communities.

The core purpose of the foundation is to uplift and unite communities — online and offline — largely via storytelling, as well as through other partnerships that elevate research on issues the couple is passionate about.

  • The Duke and Duchess this year announced two exclusive streaming deals with Netflix and Spotify through their production arms Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio, respectively.
  • The new ventures both feature stories about ways communities can come together and be inspired.

The Duke and Duchess are also calling on people from around the world to share their own acts of compassion as part of the site update. In November, Markle shared publicly for the first time that she experienced a miscarriage via a New York Times op-ed.

  • "The website has been updated to reflect the work Archewell has undertaken throughout 2020 and to create a place for people and communities around the world to share their stories,” an Archewell spokesperson tells Axios.
  • The site also includes a new logo for the non-profit, shown above.

The big picture: The couple has long been outspoken about issues like hate speech and online bullying, including by sharing their own experiences.

  • In October, the Duchess described her experience with online bullying as "almost unsurvivable." Prince Harry teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to make a documentary about mental health for Apple TV+.
  • Much of the couple's work also focuses on empowering diverse voices and shedding light on issues like systemic racism.
  • For example, the pair is partnering with the Loveland Foundation, an organization that focuses on providing affordable and accessible mental health resources to Black women and girls, according to the site update.

Be smart: The Duke and Duchess' efforts to address issues around community and online hate have drawn them closer to the global debate over how massive internet platforms, particularly social media firms, should be regulated.

  • “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are deeply committed to using their light to illuminate the problems of inequality and structural racism," UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry Co-Director Dr. Safiya U. Noble said in a statement.
  • "We have a shared commitment and sense of urgency in making a more compassionate world, much of which is undermined by internet platforms."

Go deeper: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back Facebook boycott

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Israel to assess Erdoğan's seriousness on normalizing relations

Erdoğan holds up a map of Israel during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 24, 2019. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan publicly stated last week that he wants to improve relations with Israel, the Israeli government decided to start a low-profile outreach to Turkey in order to determine whether his intentions are sincere, two Israeli officials told me.

Why it matters: Relations between Israel and Turkey, once close allies, started deteriorating in 2008 and have entered a state of ongoing crisis. In 2018, Turkey downgraded its diplomatic relations with Israel after unrest surrounding the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020

Food distribution event on Dec. 12 in Orlando. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

787,000 Americans filed for initial jobless claims last week, a decline of 19,000 from the previous week and 41,000 fewer unemployment claims than economists had projected, according to Labor Department data.

Why it matters: It's the lowest weekly figure this month, but the overall level of economic pain experienced across the U.S. during the holiday season remains astonishingly high. Over 19.5 million Americans are claiming benefits across all unemployment programs to close out the year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's plan for Inauguration Eve: Lights, church bells for COVID lives lost

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

To set the tone for his inauguration the next day, President-elect Biden will lead a memorial to remember and honor lives lost to COVID-19, with church-bell ringings and light shows across the country on Tue., Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Driving the news: The Presidential Inauguration Committee is announcing Thursday morning that a D.C. ceremony, led by Biden, will feature lights around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — the first time lighting around the Reflecting Pool has memorialized American lives lost. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow