Prince Harry and Meghan expand media push with exclusive Spotify deal

Spotify on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with Archewell Audio, the newly formed audio production company created by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Why it matters: It's the latest effort from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to use media as a platform for change. The pair signed a multi-year Netflix deal in September.

The big picture: It's also the latest exclusive content deal that Spotify has brokered amid its growing podcast push.

Last year, Spotify signed an exclusive podcasts deal with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. This year, the platform announced exclusive podcast deals with Kim Kardashian, Joe Rogan and others.

Details: Under the deal, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will host and produce podcasts that seek to "build community through shared experience, narratives, and values by focusing on diverse perspectives and voices," according to a press release.

Archewell Audio and Spotify's Gimlet studio will release a holiday special later this month hosted by the pair that will feature "stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests" to welcome the new year.

What they're saying: "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a statement.

"With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are," they continued.

What's next: The first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected next year.