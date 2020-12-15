Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Prince Harry and Meghan expand media push with exclusive Spotify deal

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Spotify on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with Archewell Audio, the newly formed audio production company created by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Why it matters: It's the latest effort from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to use media as a platform for change. The pair signed a multi-year Netflix deal in September.

The big picture: It's also the latest exclusive content deal that Spotify has brokered amid its growing podcast push.

Details: Under the deal, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will host and produce podcasts that seek to "build community through shared experience, narratives, and values by focusing on diverse perspectives and voices," according to a press release.

  • Archewell Audio and Spotify's Gimlet studio will release a holiday special later this month hosted by the pair that will feature "stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests" to welcome the new year.

What they're saying: "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a statement.

  • "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are," they continued.

What's next: The first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected next year.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 min ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell congratulates Joe Biden on Electoral College victory

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) officially addressed Joe Biden as president-elect on Tuesday, saying in a speech on the Senate floor: "The Electoral College has spoken."

Why it matters: McConnell is the most prominent Republican to concede that President Trump lost the November election and congratulate Biden on his victory.

Kia Kokalitcheva
1 hour ago - Technology

Exclusive: Slack goes solo for future-of-work VC fund

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Slack is earmarking $50 million from its balance sheet to launch a new venture capital fund aimed at broadening Slack-backed investments beyond its own platform.

Why it matters: This is Slack's first solo turn at the VC game after a $25 million fund in collaboration with several of its own investors. With the pandemic confining many workers away from in-person interactions, countless companies are having to navigate a new way to operate—and new workplace apps are in the spotlight like never before.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Health

FDA review confirms Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

Photo: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration released detailed data on Tuesday showing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and "highly effective" in preventing cases of the virus in adults.

Why it matters: It clears the way for the emergency authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. as soon as this week, making inoculation available to millions more Americans.

