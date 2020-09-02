Prince Harry and Meghan signed a production deal with Netflix on Wednesday, just six months after the couple left their official roles with the British royal family, the New York Times reported.

The big picture: An unnamed production company founded by the couple will create a series of documentaries, films, shows and children's programming for the streaming service. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us," the couple told the Times.

The two added that Netflix’s "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

Background: Harry and Meghan left the royal family earlier this year, allowing them to seek financial independence. Meghan, in particular, faced repeated battles with the press since joining the House of Windsor in 2018.