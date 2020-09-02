33 mins ago - Economy & Business

Prince Harry and Meghan sign Netflix deal

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan signed a production deal with Netflix on Wednesday, just six months after the couple left their official roles with the British royal family, the New York Times reported.

The big picture: An unnamed production company founded by the couple will create a series of documentaries, films, shows and children's programming for the streaming service. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us," the couple told the Times.

  • The two added that Netflix’s "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

Background: Harry and Meghan left the royal family earlier this year, allowing them to seek financial independence. Meghan, in particular, faced repeated battles with the press since joining the House of Windsor in 2018.

5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Commission on Presidential Debates announces moderators

Photo: Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Mandel Ngan/AFP

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday announced that the moderators for the general election debates will include Fox News' Chris Wallace, USA Today's Susan Page, C-SPAN's Steve Scully and NBC News' Kristen Welker.

What to watch: It's a wild card how President Trump will react to the moderator list, but he has previously been a harsh critic of Chris Wallace.

27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign says it raised record-breaking $364.5 million in August

Joe Biden in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 31. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees together raised $364.5 million in the month of August, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The total is believed to be the most ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month, likely driven in part by Biden's announcement on Aug. 11 that he had tapped Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, according to the New York Times.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where they will hold a "community meeting" to "bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face" before making a local stop in the city, his campaign announced.

Why it matters: The visit will come two days after President Trump made a trip to Kenosha against the wishes of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) to tour damage from the violent protests that erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Trump spent much of his Tuesday visit defending law enforcement and attacking "left-wing violence."

