Meghan Markle files lawsuit against tabloid for misrepresentations

Meghan Markle is suing British media organization Mail on Sunday and its parent company Associated Newspapers over repeated "misrepresentations," according to a statement submitted by her husband, Prince Harry, on Tuesday.

The big picture: Markle, an American by birth, has been a target of British tabloids since marrying into the British royal family last year. Per the statement, the coverage has inflicted a "human cost. ... Because in today's digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe."