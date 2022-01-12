Sign up for our daily briefing

Prince Andrew loses bid to dismiss sexual abuse lawsuit

Axios

Prince Andrew. Photo: Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images

A federal judge in New York ruled Wednesday that Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit alleging disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein arranged for Prince Andrew to sexually abuse and rape her when she was 17 years old can continue.

Why it matters: Andrew, who has denied the allegation and has said he did not participate in the sexual exploitation of minors or witness such behavior, will now face a civil trial in the U.S.

Driving the news: Lawyers representing Andrew argued that a $500,000 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre in 2009 should stop her from suing Andrew because it contained a provision preventing her from filing lawsuits against Epstein and anyone who could be a "potential defendant."

  • But District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that the lawsuit does not shield Andrew from any lawsuits because the agreement "cannot be said to demonstrate, clearly and unambiguously, that the parties intended the instrument 'directly,' 'primarily,' or 'substantially' to benefit Prince Andrew."
  • Kaplan wrote that the court "cannot rewrite the 2009 Agreement to give the defendant rights where the agreement does not clearly manifest an attempt to create them."

The big picture: The ruling comes just two weeks after Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein, was found guilty by a federal jury of helping him sexually abuse several teenage girls.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

Russia talks may have bought time on Ukraine invasion

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive at the NATO-Russia Council. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday that both sides agreed to "explore a schedule for future meetings," suggesting this week's talks may have bought time to de-escalate the crisis over Ukraine.

Why it matters: Stoltenberg reiterated his warning that NATO is preparing for the "real risk of a new armed conflict in Europe" if diplomacy fails and Russia launches another invasion of Ukraine.

Neil Irwin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hit 7% in December, highest since 1982

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer prices rose faster in 2021 than they had in any 12-month period since 1982, according to December numbers released Wednesday that showed the inflationary surge continued at the end of the year.

  • The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in December and 7% for the full year. Even excluding volatile energy and food, those numbers were 0.6% and 5.5%.
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls GOP politicians who withhold booster status "gutless"

Former President Trump slammed politicians who refuse to reveal whether they have received their COVID vaccine booster shots, calling them "gutless" in an interview with One American News Network.

Driving the news: While Trump did not specifically name anyone, some GOP politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have dodged questions about their booster status.

