Prosecutors to drop charges against Epstein guards accused of falsifying records

Federal prosecutors moved to drop charges against two prison guards who said they falsified records on the night Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, CNN reports.

The big picture: The two guards —Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — fulfilled an agreement to cooperate with the Justice Department in exchange for avoiding jail time, prosecutors noted in a court document.

"Under the agreements, prosecution was deferred for a period of six months during the term of Noel's and Thomas's good behavior, completion of community service, and satisfactory compliance with the terms of the agreement," prosecutors wrote.

Flashback: Noel and Thomas were accused of sleeping on the job and browsing the internet instead of making their required rounds.