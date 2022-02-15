Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Jacob Knutson

Prince Andrew in Windsor, England, in April 2021. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleged that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein arranged for Prince Andrew to sexually abuse and rape her when she was 17 years old, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Why it matters: The financial details of the settlement were not disclosed, though it came after Andrew lost a bid to have the lawsuit dismissed, setting him up to face a civil trial in the U.S. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

  • Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan in August under the Child Victims Act, alleging that he sexually abused her on three occasions after she was "lent out for sexual purpose" by Epstein to the prince.

What they're saying: "Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights," a court filing announcing the settlement read.

  • "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," it continued.
  • The filing acknowledged that Epstein trafficked young girls and that Prince Andrew regrets his relationship with Epstein, but it admitted no wrongdoing on Andrew's part.
  • David Boies, a lawyer representing Giuffre, said in another filing Tuesday that each legal party expects to file a motion to dismiss the case within 30 days.

The big picture: Prince Andrew stepped away from his royal duties over the lawsuit, and his military titles and royal patronages were been returned to Queen Elizabeth.

  • Prince Andrew told the BBC in a 2019 interview that he had "no recollection" of ever meeting Giuffre and suggested that a photograph of him with his arm around the-then 17-year-old may have been doctored.
  • Police in the United Kingdom decided last year that they would not take action against Prince Andrew following a review of the sexual abuse accusations.

Go deeper: Judge drops charges against Epstein guards accused of falsifying records

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

Go deeper

Zachary BasuDave Lawler
57 mins ago - World

Putin confirms "partial withdrawal" of troops but signals threat not over

Photo: Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Tuesday that he had decided to withdraw some troops from the border with Ukraine and was prepared to re-enter security negotiations with the U.S. and NATO.

Why it matters: The partial pullback marks the first sign of de-escalation since Russia began its massive military mobilization near Ukraine late last year, but Putin also made clear the threat is not over.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Gunmaker Remington to pay $73M to settle lawsuit with Sandy Hook families

A mourner places a carved wooden cross at a streetside memorial on Dec. 21, 2012, in Newtown, Conn. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Remington Arms on Tuesday agreed to a $73 million settlement of liability claims from nine families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, according to court documents and lawyers for the families.

Why it matters: It's the first time in the U.S. a gun manufacturer has been held responsible for a mass shooting, ABC News reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Russia's Kamila Valieva warms up before the women's short program on Tuesday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

⛸️ Russian Kamila Valieva leads short program in first event since doping ruling

🥇 U.S.' Erin Jackson wins gold as first Black woman to medal in speedskating

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 11 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!