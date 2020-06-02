13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Amid racial unrest, a test at the polls

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Eight states plus D.C. are holding primary elections today following a week of intense protests across the country over the brutal police killing of George Floyd.

Why it matters: It's the first major test for voting since the national outcry. Concerns over civil unrest and the police — as well as the coronavirus and expanded absentee voting — could reduce the number of voters showing up in person but heighten tensions for those who do.

The big picture: Primaries are taking place in D.C., Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

  • Protests over Floyd's killing have taken place in all of those states and in the nation's capital. Some have turned violent, including in D.C., Albuquerque, Sioux Falls and Philadelphia.

Between the lines: An increased presence of law enforcement at polling centers or surrounding areas could intimidate voters or incite unrest. Curfews could also hinder turnout.

  • Suzanne Almeida, the Pennsylvania director of voting rights group Common Cause, told Axios they have been hearing that some poll workers in Philadelphia might not show up because of the past week's events. "This is not a criticism of workers who are choosing not to go to the polls tomorrow, but it is going to make things more complicated."

Protesters will still have to adhere to state electioneering laws that prohibit certain political activities near polling places, National Association of Secretaries of State spokesperson Maria Benson told Axios.

  • "Due to COVID-19 many states have increased voting by mail and/or absentee voting, which will mean less in-person polling place voting activity," she added.

What to watch: Baltimore's elections office was forced to close early Monday due to concerns about protests, the Baltimore Sun reported.

  • Pennsylvania prohibits police from being within 100 feet of polling places (except to vote), but the increased police and National Guard presence in some cities could intimidate voters, Almeida said. State officials are closely tracking protests and disturbances.
  • Despite heated protests, Sioux Falls will not have a police presence at voting centers at this point, Mayor Paul TenHaken told Axios. "We expect everything to run smoothly, but are prepared to respond accordingly if necessary."
  • Voting centers in D.C. were not expected to have a police presence, Board of Elections spokesperson Rachel Coll told Axios. But there was a significantly heavier armed presence on the city's streets Monday night.

Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Increased armed presence planned for D.C. tonight

Demonstrators stand around a fire during a protest near the White House in response to the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Government officials say plans are in place for a significantly heavier armed presence on the streets of Washington, D.C. tonight in response to the increasingly violent protests linked to the death of George Floyd.

What we're hearing: "Tonight you will see increased presence, both police...other agencies, and National Guard presence," a source familiar with the government's plans said.

Margaret Talev
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: America’s big racial divide on police, virus

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Note: ±3.2% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds that America has a massive racial gulf on each of our twin calamities — trust in police, and fear of the coronavirus.

  • 77% of whites say they trust local police, compared with just 36% of African Americans — one of many measures of a throbbing racial divide in Week 11 of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, taken the week George Floyd was killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis.
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests nationwide

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued for a seventh day across the U.S., with President Trump threatening on Monday to deploy the military if the unrest continues.

The latest: Four police officers were struck by gunfire while standing near a line in St Louis on Monday after a peaceful demonstration, Police Chief John Hayden said early Tuesday. They were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He said a small group of people had thrown rocks and fireworks at police officers.

