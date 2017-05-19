 What to expect from Trump's first overseas trip - Axios
What to expect from Trump's first overseas trip

President Trump jets off today on his first foreign trip — and it's a doozy. Over nine days, he's tackling five countries, three major world religions, and two core American alliances. Here's a quick look at the biggest items on the itinerary:

Russia is The Swamp, and The Swamp is winning

On Day 120 of the Trump presidency, Russia has become the administration's unintended but self-imposed mood music and narrative arc — sucking bandwith, draining esprit, looming as a potential calamity.

The price and opportunity cost have already been high — in time, in credibility, in possibility.

And it may just be starting.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley pointed out on Fox News that the Mueller miniseries may run for years.

The mood among some top Republicans is turning to anger: So much has been squandered. "The damage to the agenda is permanent," said a Republican working to pass Trump's plans.

Et tu, Putin? In an article headlined, "Russia Grows Anxious Over U.S. Political Chaos Engulfing Trump," Bloomberg reports: "Trump's presidency appears hijacked by the U.S. obsession with Russia, one senior Kremlin official said. ... [H]is fate looks increasingly uncertain to Kremlin policy makers."

The Mueller appointment could have been used as a temporary lifeline — an excuse to fence The Swamp, and try to get lawmakers and journalists to focus on Trump's plans, at least until findings emerged.

Several top operatives gave me a similar plan of attack. You'd say: "I'm happy Robert Mueller is going to get to the bottom of this. He's perfect for the job, and I'm eager to cooperate." Then say no more. When you're asked about Russia, point the questioner to your previous statement, then talk about tax reform.

Instead, after a restrained statement when Mueller was named Wednesday evening, the president tweeted the next morning: "This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!"

Asked about the special counsel at an East Room presser yesterday, Trump said: "I respect the move, but the entire thing has been a witch hunt. ... I think it divides the country."

At 2:10 p.m. today, Air Force One takes off from Joint Base Andrews to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a nine-day trip that will also take the President to Israel, Italy and Belgium.

Be smart: Absent a gaffe, American presidents always look bigger on the world stage. Trump aides hope this will be the beginning of a reset. One big problem: The Swamp awaits.

Study highlights gender bias in venture capital

Male and female entrepreneurs are not treated equally by venture capitalists, according to researchers who were invited to silently observe and transcribe hours of startup company pitches and subsequent investor conversations.

The language used to describe male and female entrepreneurs was radically different. And these differences have very real consequences for those seeking funding.
The study: Three researchers from Luleå University watched and transcribed a group of seven Swedish governmental venture capitalists, as they met with 125 startup founders. Their goal was to better understand VC decision-making, while the investors hoped that the findings could help them improve their own process. But the results were different than either side expected.

Language examples: Unproven, young male founders were referred to as "promising," whereas unproven, young female founders were referred to as "inexperienced." Or "Cautious and sensible" vs. "too cautious."

Funding results: Female founders on average received 25% of their ask, compared to a 52% mark for the men. A majority of women (who comprised 21% of the sample) were denied funding altogether, while only 38% of men were turned down.

American translation: Yes, this is Sweden rather than Silicon Valley. But:

  1. Women own around 1/3 of all businesses in Sweden, so its hardly a more chauvinistic market in this regard.
  2. Government VCs actually are required to take "European equality criteria and multiple gender requirements" into account when making their decisions, which highlights just how deep these unconscious biases run.
  3. Two of the seven VCs were women, which is a higher percentage than would be seen in most U.S. venture firms.
Uber orders self-driving car exec to return Waymo files

Uber has asked Anthony Levandowski, the executive at the center of a major lawsuit with Waymo, to cooperate with a court's order to return any files he has back to Waymo — or risk losing his job, Recode reports. Uber has also asked him to waive his Fifth Amendment rights he asserted earlier in the case.

Why this is a big deal: Uber general counsel Salle Yoo's letter to Levandowski is a major shift toward the executive as Uber works to comply with the judge's order to compel him to turn over any documents he has. Levandowski, who is close with Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has already stepped down as head of its self-driving car unit. Uber is aggressively trying to take the steps needed to resolve the court case that threatens to undermine its driverless plans

Ryan doesn't think House will need a health care re-vote

House Speaker Paul Ryan is dismissing reports that the House might have to vote on the health care bill again because the Congressional Budget Office may say it missed its budget targets. "We don't think that's the case ... It's just a technical non-issue," Ryan said on Hugh Hewitt's radio show this morning.

He said a CBO estimate of an earlier version of the bill showed it saved $150 billion over 10 years, and that the only change the House made since then was "an $8 billion amendment" — a fund to help cover people with pre-existing conditions.

Reality check: That's not the only change the House made. It also added state waivers from ACA insurance regulations, and private estimates have suggested those could actually increase costs if they encourage more people to buy health coverage, as Vox's Dylan Scott explains.

What's next

What's next: Watch for the CBO estimate of the final bill next week. A re-vote is probably still unlikely, but the situation is more complicated than Ryan suggests.

Musk acknowledges stressful conditions in Tesla factories

Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that Tesla factory workers were "having a hard time, working long hours, and on hard jobs" after reports of workers experiencing fainting spells, dizziness, seizures, abnormal breathing and chest pains, according to incident reports obtained by The Guardian. Some workers attributed the medical issues to the pressure associated with Musk's ambitious production goals.

Overvalued: Musk also said that the company's $50 billion market capitalization is "higher than we have any right to deserve," and pointed out that Tesla produces just 1% of the total output of General Motors. The electric car-maker's aggressive production goals (500,000 cars in 2018 — a 495% increase over 2016) has led to a pressure-cooker work culture, according to workers who spoke to The Guardian.

For his part, Musk said he cares about the workers' well-being and the factory's safety record has improved:

"We're a money-losing company. this is not some situation where, for example, we are just greedy capitalists who decided to skimp on safety in order to have more profits and dividends and that kind of thing. It's just a question of how much money we lose. And how do we survive? How do we not die and have everyone lose their jobs?"
Trump's unconventional first foreign trip

Trump's first foreign trip is a noted break from his predecessors, as he becomes the first president to select the Middle East as his primary stop on his maiden voyage, per CNN.

Nah-FTA: The last five presidents — back to Ronald Reagan — all hit Canada or Mexico for their first trip, so it's interesting to note that Trump snubbed the other members of the trade pact.

Why it matters: Trump's a showman who likes a flourish, so it makes sense that he'd break convention and head to Saudi Arabia first on a trip built around the three major world religions. And it's certainly worth noting that the administration is on the verge of announcing a Kushner-negotiated arms deal worth more than $100 billion with the Saudis.

Majority of U.S. disagrees with Trump's Russia leak

A majority of Americans disapprove of President Trump's decision to share sensitive Israeli intelligence with top Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll released Friday.

Why it matters: Trump's decision to divulge that information to Russia has influenced public opinion on how Trump handles classified information. While 41 percent of those surveyed said the incident has left them "not confident at all" in Trump's ability to keep the nation's secrets, 16 percent said they were "not too confident."

Other findings, as detailed by Politico:

  • 58 percent of those surveyed said it was "inappropriate" that Trump shared sensitive information; 22 percent sad his actions were "appropriate"; and 20 percent were undecided.
  • 44 percent said government officials were right to leak details of the meeting to the media, and 39 percent disagreed.
  • 52 percent said they were either "not too confident" or "not confident at all" in Trump's ability to protect the U.S. from terrorism.
  • 50 percent disapproved of Trump's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey after learning the president asked him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn.
  • 53 percent disapprove of Trump's overall performance so far, and 41 percent approve.
Anthony Weiner will plead guilty to "sexting" a minor

Former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner, who has been under FBI investigation since January 2016 for swapping sexually explicit messages with a 15-year-old girl, will plead guilty to "transferring obscene material to a minor" in a federal courtroom Friday, reports The New York Times.

According to "two people who have been briefed on the matter," Weiner agreed to a plea agreement that will likely result in him registering as a sex offender. He is also expected to face anywhere from zero to 10 years in prison, so there's a chance he may not face any jail time.

Don't forget: During the FBI's investigation into Weiner's "sexting" scandal, in which they searched his computer, authorities found a series of emails to Weiner's ex-wife Huma Abedin, one of Hillary Clinton's top campaign aides. The findings ultimately led to a separate investigation into Clinton's emails, something Clinton credits as being partly responsible for her election loss.

Paul Ryan says the GOP is "back on track"

During an appearance on The Hugh Hewitt Show this morning, Paul Ryan said the GOP is "back on track" after a "rough couple of weeks" and set to be a governing party.

Two big promises: Ryan said tax reform will get done in 2017 and the Senate should pass health care by its August recess.

  • On losing the House in 2018: "Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, this is what I call the white noise of Washington beltway media."
  • On Trump: "He clearly did have a bad two weeks. Clearly, it's my hope that he does right the ship, that he improves."
Saudis to accommodate Trump with steak

The Associated Press gets one good tidbit in a write-up of how President Trump's Saudi Arabian hosts are preparing for his visit:

In Saudi Arabia, people with knowledge of the planning for Trump's trip say the caterers are planning to offer the president steak and ketchup alongside the lamb and hefty portions of rice on the menu. All the meat will have been butchered in a Shariah-compliant halal manner as per Islamic custom.

Why it matters: Trump is notoriously averse to long trips. During the campaign he regularly flew home to New York each night. The AP cites a "worldwide effort to accommodate America's homebody president" that included his aides spending "weeks trying to build daily downtime into his otherwise jam-packed schedule."

Trump could strike an unexpected peace deal

The Economist cover, "The legacy of the six-day war: Why Israel needs a Palestinian state — More than ever, land for peace also means land for democracy":

Unexpectedly, there may be a new opportunity to make peace: Donald Trump wants to secure "the ultimate deal" and is due to visit the Holy Land on May 22nd, during his first foreign trip. The Israeli prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, appears as nervous as the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, seems upbeat. Mr Trump has, rightly, urged Israel to curb settlement-building. Israel wants him to keep his promise to move the American embassy to Jerusalem. He should hold off until he is ready to go really big: recognise Palestine at the same time and open a second embassy in Jerusalem to talk to it.
