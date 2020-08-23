25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

President's sister says "you can't trust him" in audio leaked to WashPost

President Trump with Maryanne Trump Barry in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 1990. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday sought to downplay comments made by his sister Maryanne Trump Barry in audio leaked to the Washington Post that he has "no principles," is prone to "lying" and "you can’t trust him."

Why it matters: Maryanne Trump Barry has never publicly criticized the president on his policies. But, according to the recording by their niece Mary Trump, the retired federal judge said of his immigration policies: "It's the phoniness of it all. It's the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel."

  • The latest controversy comes before next week's Republican National Convention where Trump is to formally accept his party’s nomination to run for a second term.

The other side: When asked for comment on the revelations, President Trump said in a statement to Axios, "Every day it's something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before."

Context: Per WashPost, Mary Trump Barry made the comments to their niece, who wrote a best-selling tell-all book on her uncle, after he joked to Fox News in 2018: "Maybe I'll have to put her at the border" amid a shortage of judges.

What they're saying: Chris Bastardi, spokesperson for Mary Trump said: "Mary realized members of her family had lied in prior depositions. Anticipating litigation, she felt it prudent to tape conversations in order to protect herself.

"She never expected to learn much of what she heard, including the president’s sister, Federal Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, state that Donald Trump had paid someone to take an SAT exam for him.
"Those with questions about who Joe Shapiro is, why the president chose him to take his SAT, and why such behavior was constantly rewarded should contact Judge Trump Barry and President Trump.
"Several prominent individuals are currently facing prison sentences for taking unethical steps to get their children into college. All while the President of the United States paid someone else take his SATs."
Aug 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden accepts nomination, tears into Trump for "unforgivable" COVID response

Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic nomination in a speech largely centered on the coronavirus crisis — from the economic devastation and mass death it has caused, to the inequalities it has laid bare, to his campaign-defining argument that President Trump "has failed in his most basic duty to the nation: He's failed to protect us."

Why it matters: After three presidential runs, 36 years in the U.S. Senate, and eight years in the White House as vice president, tonight marked the most important speech of Biden's career — kicking off a 74-day sprint to what will be, in his words, a "life-changing" election.

Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 23,130,345 — Total deaths: 803,397 — Total recoveries: 14,848,556Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 5,666,121 — Total deaths: 176,340 — Total recoveries: 1,985,484 — Total tests: 70,803,510Map.
  3. Politics: USPS priority mail delays got worse in early August Trump accuses FDA of thwarting coronavirus response, after admin limits testing oversight.
  4. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  5. 1 🎬 thing: Theaters pitch consumers on going to the movies with new safety standards.
  6. World: South Korea reenters lockdown after spike in infections.
Alayna TreeneOrion Rummler
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House passes bill to reverse U.S. Postal Service changes

Protesters hold a "Save the Post Office" demonstration outside a USPS building in Los Angeles, California, on August 22. Photo: Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images

The House voted 257-150 on Saturday to give the U.S. Postal Service $25 billion and reverse operational changes made during widespread mail delays. 26 Republicans supported the measure, but the bill is unlikely to move forward after a White House veto threat.

Why it matters: More Americans than ever are expected to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, but on-time delivery for priority and first class mail has continued to drop since early July.

