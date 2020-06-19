1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Treasury to release names of big businesses that received PPP loans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration plan to release the names of businesses that received $150,000 or more in Paycheck Protection Program loans, the agencies announced Friday.

Why it matters: Taxpayers bailed out millions of small businesses seeking relief from the coronavirus pandemic with hundreds of billions of dollars in PPP loans. Any lack of transparency around where the money went could have made it more difficult to know how well the program worked, Axios' Dan Primack reported last week.

Details: Business names, addresses, zip codes, demographic data, jobs supported and nonprofit information will be disclosed from the businesses that received $150,000 or more in PPP loans. These amounts account for roughly 75% of dollars lent.

  • Detailed loan numbers won’t be revealed, but the government will put each loan in one of five categories ranging from $150,000 to the maximum loan amount of $10 million, per the agencies.
  • Information on businesses that received loans under $150,000 will be totaled up and "aggregated by zip code, by industry, by business type, and by various demographic categories," the agencies said.
  • Axios returned the PPP loan that it qualified for.

But, but, but, via the Wall Street Journal: "Un­der the pol­icy an­nounced Fri­day, how­ever, most of the bor­row­ers who took ad­van­tage of the tax­payer-funded for­givable loans will re­main un-known. Of the roughly 4.6 mil­lion bor­row­ers in the pro­gram, about 86% took out loans worth less than $150,000, ac­cord­ing to data re­leased by the SBA."

What they're saying: “We value transparency and our fiduciary responsibility to ensure American taxpayer funds are used appropriately," SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a statement. "This responsibility goes together with the steps we are now taking to provide needed public information while protecting entrepreneurs’ personally identifiable information, such as a home address associated with their business loan."

  • “Small businesses are the driving force of our economic stability and are leading the way to allow our nation to rebound safely.”
  • “The Treasury Department finally gave in to public pressure from Democrats because their position of hiding which businesses have received PPP loans was untenable," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "This reversal is a good start and will help us determine if taxpayer money went where Congress intended—to the truly small and unbanked small business. Democrats will continue to push for maximum transparency from the Trump administration, especially when it comes to CARES Act funds."

Context: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said last week that the Trump administration never promised to release the names of businesses that received forgivable PPP loans as a part of the CARES Act.

What to watch: The PPP loan application process remains open through June 30.

  • The agencies didn’t specify when the data would be released.

Go deeper: How many big companies got PPP loans

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Jun 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kudlow: No one promised to name businesses that received PPP loans

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the Trump administration never promised to release the names of businesses that received forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans as a part of the CARES Act.

Why it matters: U.S. taxpayers have provided hundreds of millions of tax dollars to bail out small businesses impacted by economic disruption set off by the coronavirus pandemic, but they may never know where exactly the money went ⁠and how well the program worked, Axios' Dan Primack reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 56 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Novel coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed 1 million on Friday. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic is "accelerating" at a Friday press briefing.

The big picture: Over 150,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported to WHO on Thursday — "the most in a single day so far," he said. Nearly half of those cases were reported from the Americas, with other spikes in South Asia and the Middle East.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on governments to scale back the use of force police officers can use on civilians and create new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow