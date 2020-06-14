53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kudlow: No one promised to name businesses that received PPP loans

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the Trump administration never promised to release the names of businesses that received forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans as a part of the CARES Act.

Why it matters: U.S. taxpayers have provided hundreds of millions of tax dollars to bail out small businesses impacted by economic disruption set off by the coronavirus pandemic, but they may never know where exactly the money went ⁠and how well the program worked, Axios' Dan Primack reports.

Between the lines: Historically, business recipients of the Small Business Administration's Section 7(a) loans, which PPP was structured under, have had their names and loan amounts publicly disclosed on an annual basis.

  • The PPP loan application also warns borrowers that their company names, loan amounts, and other information are public records “that will be automatically released," according to TIME. And in April, the SBA told news organizations that it intended to post "individual loan data" after the loan process had been completed.
  • But Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told a Senate hearing last week that he's concerned the data would include "proprietary information," and the SBA has dropped its pledges of “loan specific” transparency.

The big picture: As part of calls for oversight of the bailout funds, Mnuchin said in April that the Small Business Administration will do a "full review" of any loan that exceeds $2 million after it became known that large corporations and organizations had received PPP loans.

  • In April, the House of Representatives created a select committee to oversee the how the Trump administration used trillions of dollars in coronavirus relief allocated by Congress.
  • The Council of the Inspectors General also established a Pandemic Response Accountability Committee to oversee the rollout of the $2 trillion CARES Act, but President Trump removed the original inspector general that the committee chose as its leader.

What they're saying: "In terms of those [companies] that shouldn't have qualified, a lot of them have returned the money," Kudlow said. "But I think when Treasury Secretary Mnuchin talk about transparency, he talked about the transparency of the process of making the evaluation for the loan and then the distribution."

  • "As far as naming each and every company, I don't think that promise was ever made, and I don't think it's necessary. I think what is necessary is to make sure that the legalities were observed, that the process of credit and leading was observed and that people that can qualify will in fact get it."

James Clyburn: "Nobody is going to defund the police"

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) pushed back on the idea of defunding the police on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday, insisting that "police have a role to play" and that the system can be restructured and reimagined in order to respond to the current crisis.

Why it matters: Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American in Congress and an important voice in the effort to reform policing at the federal level. He and other Democratic leaders, including Joe Biden, have voiced opposition to the idea of defunding or abolishing police departments pushed by activists in recent weeks.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,810,630— Total deaths: 430,550 — Total recoveries — 3,721,731Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,074,526 — Total deaths: 115,436 — Total recoveries: 556,606 — Total tested: 23,040,304Map.
  3. States: Ousted Florida health dept. data scientist creates coronavirus trackerNew York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: Russia doubles death toll after scrutiny from WHOIndia reports record infection increaseBeijing closes food market amid fears of a second wave.
  5. Business: The pandemic has unleashed a new wave of fraud.
Atlanta police officer fired after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot is set ablaze during a protest over his death on Saturday night. Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Atlanta Police have terminated the employment of the white officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, as the restaurant where the unarmed black man died was set ablaze during a protest Saturday night, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: The death of Brooks triggered a wave of unrest in Atlanta on Saturday night, with the Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old died the previous evening set ablaze during a demonstration as protesters blocked traffic on a highway close by, AP reports.

