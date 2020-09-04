15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Portland shooting suspect killed by officers

The suspect, Michael Reinoehl, is seen during a protest in front of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's house on Aug. 28. Photo: Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP

Michael Forest Reinoehl, the man wanted for killing a right-wing activist during a pro-Trump rally in Portland last weekend, was shot dead as federal law enforcement attempted to take him into custody overnight, The Oregonian reports.

The state of play: A U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson said that Reinoehl produced a gun during the encounter, leading federal agents to fire back. Reinoehl had described himself in a social media posts as "100% ANTIFA" and suggested the tactics of counter-protesters amounted to "warfare," per the AP.

David NatherMike Allen
Updated 14 mins ago - Technology

Zuckerberg warns of post-election violence

Mark Zuckerberg tells "Axios on HBO" that Facebook is imposing new election rules to deter use of the platform to spread of misinformation and even violence, and to help voters see the results as "legitimate and fair."

Driving the news: The new measures, announced Thursday, include throwing a flag on posts by candidates who claim premature victory, and forbidding new ads within a week of Election Day.

Hans Nichols
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden’s centrist mirage

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden spent a career cultivating the image of a deal-making centrist — and is making this a key selling point for swing voters in 2020. But the modern Biden has been pushed left by his party's insurgent progressives.

Why it matters: Biden has moved to the left to accommodate party activists on crime, climate, education, immigration and health care. His central challenge with many swing voters: Prove he didn't move too far, too fast. 

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The great battery race

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The promise of a new generation of low-cost, long-lasting batteries is catalyzing a long-awaited shift to electric vehicles.

Why it matters: Two big obstacles stand in the way of widespread EV adoption: cost and driving range. But steady advancements in battery technology are already helping to mitigate both issues, and could make electric cars more affordable and desirable to consumers within just a few years.

