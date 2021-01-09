Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Pompeo lifts "self-imposed restrictions" on U.S.-Taiwan relationship

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Saturday that he was lifting the "self-imposed restrictions" on the U.S.-Taiwan relationship.

The big picture: Pompeo's announcement comes as Kelly Craft, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, prepares to visit Taiwan next week to "reinforce the U.S. government’s strong and ongoing support for Taiwan’s international space.” The news of Craft's expected visit has angered China, which said the U.S. would pay a "heavy price for its wrong action."

  • Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's trip to Taiwan last August was at the time the highest-level visit by a U.S. cabinet official to Taiwan since 1979.
  • Undersecretary of State Keith Krach visited the self-ruled island in September.
  • The trips have heightened already deteriorating tensions between the U.S. and China, which considers the island part of Chinese territory. Taiwan's status is one of the most sensitive issues between the Washington and Beijing.

What he's saying: "Taiwan is a vibrant democracy and reliable partner of the United States, and yet for several decades the State Department has created complex internal restrictions to regulate our diplomats, servicemembers, and other officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts," Pompeo said.

  • "The United States government took these actions unilaterally, in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in Beijing. No more."
  • "Today I am announcing that I am lifting all of these self-imposed restrictions.  Executive branch agencies should consider all 'contact guidelines' regarding relations with Taiwan previously issued by the Department of State under authorities delegated to the Secretary of State to be null and void."
  • "The United States government maintains relationships with unofficial partners around the world, and Taiwan is no exception.
  • "Our two democracies share common values of individual freedom, the rule of law, and a respect for human dignity. Today’s statement recognizes that the U.S.-Taiwan relationship need not, and should not, be shackled by self-imposed restrictions of our permanent bureaucracy."

Go deeper: U.S.-China diplomacy is crumbling

Go deeper

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

West Virginia state lawmaker resigns after storming U.S. Capitol during riot

Trump supporters take the steps on the east side of the US Capitol building. Photo: hay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Derrick Evans, the West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday's deadly siege, resigned from the state's House of Delegates on Saturday.

Why it matters: Evans, who faced calls to resign from those on both sides of aisle, has been charged in federal court with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Man photographed carrying Pelosi's lectern, prominent QAnon figure charged over deadly riot

A man identified as Adam Johnson carries the lectern of Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The man photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during Wednesday's deadly siege on the Capitol, as well as a man seen in pictures wearing a horned headdress and carrying a spear inside the Capitol have been arrested and charged, prosecutors announced Saturday.

The big picture: Dozens of people have been arrested and charged so far for their alleged involvement in the riot by supporters of President Trump. Authorities, who have asked for public assistance in identifying riot participants, are expected to continue making arrests in the coming days.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during Capitol siege

Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A laptop was stolen from a conference room in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump, a Pelosi aide said Friday.

Why it matters: The theft of the laptop, as well as another computer taken from Sen. Jeff Merkley's office during Wednesday's riot have raised cybersecurity concerns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow