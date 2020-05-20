49 mins ago - World

Pompeo says he hopes security coordination between Israel and Palestinians continues

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press briefing Wednesday that he hopes security coordination between Israel and the Palestinians will continue, despite Palestinian President Abbas’ announcement on Tuesday that he would void all agreements with both Israel and the U.S. because of Israel's annexation plans.

Why it matters: Security coordination between Israel and the Palestinians is one of the main pillars of the Oslo Accords and the relationship between the parties. The U.S. has been deeply involved in security coordination and has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in equipment and training to the Palestinian security forces over the last 25 years.

  • Pompeo said the Trump administration regrets Abbas’s statement, adding that the Israelis have accepted the White House Middle East plan and the Palestinians refused.
  • “We hope the Palestinian leadership will see that it is in the interest of their people so we can move out in that way," Pompeo said.

Trump says he's "considering" holding G7 summit in-person at Camp David this summer

President Trump at the closing press conference of the G7 summit in 2019, in Biarritz, France. Photo: Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he is "considering" ultimately holding the G7 summit in-person at Camp David this summer after it was moved to a virtual setting in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: A White House official told Axios then that the virtual move would allow more "resources to be devoted to the urgent needs of each country" because "each nation was preparing to spend large amounts of money and devoted dozens of staff" to the summit.

Pompeo bristles at questions over inspector general's firing

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that he should have sought State Department Inspector General Steve Linick's ouster "some time ago," in a short and combative press conference that comes amid a trail of reports about what Linick was investigating before being fired by President Trump at Pompeo's request.

What he's saying: Pompeo dismissed those reports — which include claims he had diplomatic security personnel run errands and walk his dog — as "crazy stuff." He refused to address the reason he wanted Linick fired, but said it could not be an act of retaliation because he never knew "what investigations were taking place."

Coronavirus spikes vote-by-mail counts in Virginia municipal elections

Data: Virginia Department of Elections. Note: The numbers above show the total number of absentee ballots cast by mail in municipal elections in more than 100 cities and towns across Virginia in 2016 and 2020. This year’s number is preliminary and reflects the number of absentee mail ballots as of Wednesday morning. Chart: Axios Visuals

42 times as many mail-in ballots were cast in Tuesday's Virginia municipal elections than in 2016, according to new data from the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).

Why it matters: The state's experience provides an idea of how massively such demand may skyrocket across the U.S. this year because of the coronavirus pandemic — and can serve as a signpost for election officials as they rush to prepare in response to the virus.

