Pompeo says he hopes security coordination between Israel and Palestinians continues

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press briefing Wednesday that he hopes security coordination between Israel and the Palestinians will continue, despite Palestinian President Abbas’ announcement on Tuesday that he would void all agreements with both Israel and the U.S. because of Israel's annexation plans.

Why it matters: Security coordination between Israel and the Palestinians is one of the main pillars of the Oslo Accords and the relationship between the parties. The U.S. has been deeply involved in security coordination and has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in equipment and training to the Palestinian security forces over the last 25 years.

Pompeo said the Trump administration regrets Abbas’s statement, adding that the Israelis have accepted the White House Middle East plan and the Palestinians refused.

“We hope the Palestinian leadership will see that it is in the interest of their people so we can move out in that way," Pompeo said.

Go deeper: Abbas says all agreements with U.S. and Israel void due to annexation plans