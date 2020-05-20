36 mins ago - World

Pompeo bristles at questions over inspector general's firing

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that he should have sought State Department Inspector General Steve Linick's ouster "some time ago," in a short and combative press conference that comes amid a trail of reports about what Linick was investigating before being fired by President Trump at Pompeo's request.

What he's saying: Pompeo dismissed those reports — which include claims he had diplomatic security personnel run errands and walk his dog — as "crazy stuff." He refused to address the reason he wanted Linick fired, but said it could not be an act of retaliation because he never knew "what investigations were taking place."

There was one exception, Pompeo said: "Sometime earlier this year," he was "asked a series of questions in writing" pertaining to an investigation. Pompeo said he responded to the questions and then never heard any more.

  • "Unlike others, I don’t talk about personnel matters," Pompeo said. "I don’t leak to ya’ll. I can’t talk. I can’t give you specificity. We’ll share with the appropriate people the rationale."
  • Pompeo also attacked Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and accused him of leaking information to the press: "I don't get my ethics guidance from a man who was criminally prosecuted, case number 15-155 in NJ Federal District Court."

The big picture: In addition to the investigation into Pompeo's alleged misuse of agency staff, Linick was also reportedly probing the Trump administration's efforts to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval.

  • On Tuesday night, NBC News reported that Pompeo and his wife have held about two dozen "Madison Dinners" in the historic Diplomatic Reception Rooms — on the government's dime — for CEOs, Supreme Court justices, political heavyweights, conservative media pundits and others.
  • State Department officials told NBC News that by hosting swanky dinners for the secretary's VIP guests, the State Department was "essentially using federal resources to cultivate a donor and supporter base for Pompeo's political ambitions."

Go deeper: Trump says he has offered to fire any Obama-appointed inspector general

Go deeper

Trump says he's "considering" holding G7 summit in-person at Camp David this summer

President Trump at the closing press conference of the G7 summit in 2019, in Biarritz, France. Photo: Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he is "considering" ultimately holding the G7 summit in-person at Camp David this summer after it was moved to a virtual setting in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: A White House official told Axios then that the virtual move would allow more "resources to be devoted to the urgent needs of each country" because "each nation was preparing to spend large amounts of money and devoted dozens of staff" to the summit.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus spikes vote-by-mail counts in Virginia municipal elections

Data: Virginia Department of Elections. Note: The numbers above show the total number of absentee ballots cast by mail in municipal elections in more than 100 cities and towns across Virginia in 2016 and 2020. This year’s number is preliminary and reflects the number of absentee mail ballots as of Wednesday morning. Chart: Axios Visuals

42 times as many mail-in ballots were cast in Tuesday's Virginia municipal elections than in 2016, according to new data from the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).

Why it matters: The state's experience provides an idea of how massively such demand may skyrocket across the U.S. this year because of the coronavirus pandemic — and can serve as a signpost for election officials as they rush to prepare in response to the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 4,929,455 — Total deaths: 324,063 — Total recoveries — 1,710,265Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,531,485 — Total deaths: 92,066 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. Public health: FEMA has been another lifeline for health care providers.
  4. Oil: Coronavirus pandemic is making the U.S. a petro-state for now.
  5. Business: Target's digital sales jump 141% as shoppers stay home — Big Tech's aid to small business comes with a catch.
  6. ✈️ Travel: Airlines pack in customers.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy