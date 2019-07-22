Poll: U.S. public opposes reparations and decriminalizing illegal entry

The big picture: Several other high-profile progressive policies appear to be very popular within the general electorate, including background checks for private gun sales, a public option for Medicare, the Green New Deal, and a wealth tax. Others, such as the universal basic income proposal championed by Andrew Yang and national health insurance for undocumented immigrants, were overwhelmingly rated as "bad ideas."

Issue approval ratings, according to the poll:

Background check s: 89%

s: 89% Medicare for all that want it : 70%

: 70% Legalizing marijuana nationally : 63%

: 63% Green New Deal : 63%

: 63% Wealth tax on incomes above $1 million : 62%

: 62% Eliminating electoral college: 42%

42% National insurance for undocumented immigrants : 33%

: 33% Reparations: 27%

27% Universal basic income of $1,000 a month: 26%

Methodology: This survey of 1,346 adults was conducted July 15th through July 17th, 2019 by The Marist Poll sponsored in partnership with NPR and PBS NewsHour. Results are statistically significant within ±3.5 percentage points. Read the poll's full methodology here.

Go deeper: 4 in 10 Americans say they would prefer living in a socialist country