Poll: Two-thirds of Americans support Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation

Two-thirds of Americans said, if they were senators, they would vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, according to a new Marquette Law School poll published on Wednesday.

Why it matters: After contentious confirmation hearings last week, Jackson is on a relatively smooth path to confirmation with 50 votes in her favor expected from the Democratic caucus and at least one from Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Jackson, who has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since last June, would become the first Black woman on the high court if she is confirmed.

By the numbers: 46% of respondents said they believed Jackson was "very qualified" to serve on the Supreme Court, and 42% said she was "somewhat qualified."

34% said they would oppose her nomination if they were senators, while 12% said she was "not qualified" for the position.

Jackson's appointment was supported by 86% of Black and 76% of Hispanic respondents, while support among white adults was 59%.

69% of women said they would support Jackson's confirmation, just slightly higher than the 61% of men who signaled support.

Yes, but: The Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings occurred toward the end of the polling period, which lasted from March 14-24.

64% of people interviewed before the hearings started supported Jackson, and 44% said she was "very qualified."

72% of those interviewed after the hearing said they would support her, and 52% said she was "very qualified."

The big picture: More broadly, 45% of those surveyed said they "somewhat approve" of the way the Supreme Court is handling its job.

33% said they "somewhat disapprove" of the Supreme Court's performance, and 12% said they "strongly disapprove."

Methodology: This Marquette Law School survey was conducted March 14-24, 2022, interviewing 1,004 adults nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points. 837 of the interviews were conducted before Jackson's confirmation hearings began, and the rest were conducted after they began.

Go deeper: Ketanji Brown Jackson recognizes "historic" moment