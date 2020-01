Confidence in the U.S. economy is boosting President Trump's re-election chances despite the Senate impeachment trial and his continued unpopularity, an ABC/Washington Post poll published Monday finds.

Details: 56% of those surveyed approve of his handling of the economy, "up 10 points since early September to a career high," the poll notes. 49% of those polled expect Trump to win the election in November, while 43% back his Democratic challenger.