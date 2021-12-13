Poll: 69% of Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of inflation

69% of Americans disapprove of President Biden's handling of inflation, according to an ABC News-Ipsos poll published Sunday.

Why it matters: When broken down along party lines, 71% of independents disapprove and a slim majority of Democratic voters (54%) approve of Biden's handling of inflation. The survey was conducted Dec. 10-11, as inflation continued to surge.

Data released Friday showed the Consumer Price Index, the measure of the price of goods and services excluding food and energy, rose 6.8% over the past 12 months — the biggest jump in 39 years.

The big picture: In the poll, comprising a random national sample of 524 adults with a margin of error of 5 percentage points, 94% of Republican voters disapproved of how Biden's handled inflation. 28% of overall respondents approved of his response.

53% of overall respondents approve of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives for the Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Read the poll in full, via DocumentCloud:

Editor's note: The headline and story have been corrected to note that 54% of Democrats approve of Biden’s handling of inflation, rather than disapproving of it.