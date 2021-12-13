Sign up for our daily briefing

Poll: 69% of Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of inflation

President Biden answers during a news conference in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Dec. 10. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

69% of Americans disapprove of President Biden's handling of inflation, according to an ABC News-Ipsos poll published Sunday.

Why it matters: When broken down along party lines, 71% of independents disapprove and a slim majority of Democratic voters (54%) approve of Biden's handling of inflation. The survey was conducted Dec. 10-11, as inflation continued to surge.

  • Data released Friday showed the Consumer Price Index, the measure of the price of goods and services excluding food and energy, rose 6.8% over the past 12 months — the biggest jump in 39 years.

The big picture: In the poll, comprising a random national sample of 524 adults with a margin of error of 5 percentage points, 94% of Republican voters disapproved of how Biden's handled inflation. 28% of overall respondents approved of his response.

  • 53% of overall respondents approve of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Representatives for the Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Read the poll in full, via DocumentCloud:

Editor's note: The headline and story have been corrected to note that 54% of Democrats approve of Biden’s handling of inflation, rather than disapproving of it.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Dec 11, 2021 - Economy & Business

100-year lens on inflation

Expand chart
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Chart: Baidi Wang and Felix Salmon/Axios

Massive economic disruptions cause massive price volatility. That's the lesson of the past 100 years of consumer prices, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why it matters: By the standards of global disruption — two world wars, the Great Depression, the oil-price shock of the 1970s — today's 6.8% inflation rate, the worst since 1982, seems positively tame.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
Dec 11, 2021 - Economy & Business

America's inflation burst

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Inflation is bursting almost everywhere — a warning that rapid price spikes may stick around.

Why it matters: Until recently, high prices have been shrugged off as temporary, thanks to pandemic-era quirks (read: messed-up supply chains) that are expected to ease.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

Facebook exec blames society for COVID misinformation

Longtime Facebook veteran Andrew Bosworth insists that political and COVID-19 misinformation are societal problems rather than issues that have been magnified by social networks.

Why it matters: Critics say Facebook and other social networks have played a significant role in vaccine hesitancy and the spread of political misinformation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow