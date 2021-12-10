Inflation hits highest level in nearly 40 years

The core Consumer Price Index, the measure of the price of goods and services excluding food and energy, increased .5% in November, according to data released Friday.

Driving the news: The headline CPI figure, which measures the price of all items, rose 6.8% over the last 12 months, marking the biggest jump in 39 years.

The .5% monthly increase for the core CPI is aligned with economist predictions for a 0.5% uptick, according to FactSet.

The big picture: Friday's data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics comes after the inflation reading from last month revealed that price gains were picking up steam.

Overall prices in October were up 6.2% from a year prior.

Go deeper ... CPI: The new jobs number

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.