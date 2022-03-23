Politico taps Dafna Linzer as executive editor
Politico has tapped Dafna Linzer as the new executive editor, replacing former top editor Carrie Budoff Brown, who left for a senior role at NBC News in January, editor-in-chief Matthew Kaminski announced Wednesday.
Why it matters: Linzer, formerly the managing editor of politics for NBC News & MSNBC, will report to Kaminski.
- Budoff Brown had been with Politico since its earliest days in 2007. Her departure was seen as a major loss to the organization.
- Other top editors, like Paul Volpe and Blake Hounshell, also left the organization last year.
- Politico hired Goli Sheikholeslami as its new CEO earlier this year, replacing Patrick Steel.
Details: In her new role, Linzer will steer Politico’s daily report across the newsroom, per Kaminski's statement.
- ”I’ve also asked her to oversee the news, Washington and politics, states and enterprise teams,” he wrote.
- ”She’ll help all of us recruit aggressively, and be an indispensable partner to our colleagues on the business side.”
- Puck first reported about Linzer’s hiring.
The big picture: Politico has grown significantly in the past few years, and has used that momentum to expand its business with key acquisitions and hires.
- The company sold to German publishing giant Axel Springer earlier this year.
What’s next: Linzer starts April 25 and will be based in Washington D.C.
