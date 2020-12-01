Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scoop: Politico stars plot new Playbook

Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Three of Politico’s biggest reporting stars plan to launch a competitor to the company’s Politico Playbook franchise, sources tell me. 

Why it matters:  Jake Sherman, Anna Palmer and John Bresnahan will launch a daily newsletter in 2021 as a stand-alone company, the sources say. In effect, they will be competing against the Playbook franchise they helped create and grow. 

  • The newsletter will include a heavy focus on Capitol Hill reporting, given the expertise of the trio, but it's not designed to be a carbon copy of Politico's flagship newsletter Playbook.
  • The new venture will include other offerings aside from the newsletter.
  • Sherman and Palmer have been soliciting emails via social media to get set up quickly after they depart.

Between the lines: Industry sources tell me they will be able to attract advertisers focused on the DC market, especially if they quickly replicate their elite audience. It is unclear if the product will be paid. 

  • Politico editor Carrie Budoff Brown announced Monday that Politico reporters Heather Caygle and Burgess Everett would become Politico's new Congressional bureau chiefs.
  • Politico executives have not yet announced Playbook replacements.

What they're saying: "We’re still finalizing our next steps -- 2021 is a long way away. We’ll have more to say on our plans after the new year. Anna and I have absolutely loved our careers at POLITICO," Sherman tells Axios.

  • Politico spokesperson Brad Dayspring tells Axios: "We have enormous ambition for the Playbook franchise headed into 2021 and beyond, as well as for Huddle, our Capitol Hill focused newsletter. Look for some exciting news on both fronts this month."
  • "Whatever their next adventure is, be it focused on the Hill or elsewhere, Bres, Anna, and Jake each had great runs at POLITICO and we wish them the best as they begin a new journey."

The bottom line: They're the latest big media stars to leave their outlets in pursuit of independent projects.

Orion RummlerAlayna Treene
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan group of senators unveil $908 billion COVID stimulus proposal

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) in the Capitol in 2018. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

A bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion coronavirus stimulus package, in one of the few concrete steps toward COVID relief made by Congress in several months.

Why it matters: Recent data shows that the economic recovery is floundering as coronavirus cases surge and hospitals threaten to be overwhelmed heading into what is likely to be a grim winter.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inside Patch's new local newsletter platform

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Patch, the hyperlocal (and profitable) local digital news company, has built a new software platform called "Patch Labs" that lets local news reporters publish their own newsletters and websites, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: It follows a growing trend of journalists going solo via newsletters at the national level.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Big Oil's big reckoning

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There doesn't seem to be an oil major that's got it all figured out between the pandemic, cloudy demand and price outlooks, and the unknown path through a world getting a bit more serious about climate.

Driving the news: ExxonMobil yesterday afternoon showed the latest signs of its struggle to position itself as it announced large write-offs and a big rethink of long-term spending.

