Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Intercept founder's move spotlights solo journalism's lure and limits

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

More high-profile journalists — most of them white men — are leaving newsrooms to launch newsletters on Substack and other independent publishing platforms.

Driving the news: Glenn Greenwald, a columnist at The Intercept, is quitting the publication he co-founded after seven years, citing efforts by his editors to "censor" articles critical of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Details: In a 3,300 word post on Substack, Greenwald said he had no choice but to resign after his editors violated his "contractual right of editorial freedom."

  • He went on to say that a "repressive mentality" has taken over most center-left newsrooms and academic institutions.
  • The Intercept quickly fired back, writing that Greenwald "was attempting to recycle the dubious claims of a political campaign — the Trump campaign — and launder them as journalism" and that his efforts "to smear his longtime colleagues and friends as partisan hacks" made "good business sense" as he goes solo.

Between the lines: Greenwald's lengthy announcement, some joked on Twitter, serves as a good reminder of the value of editors.

The big picture: Greenwald's shift to Substack follows similar moves by a slew of mostly white, male writers. That homogeneity raises the question of whether the solo-independent model is viable for those with less access to capital and resources — mainly minorities and women.

  • Yes, but: Some notable Substack users are women — including Emily Atkin, formerly of The New Republic, and Anne Helen Petersen, formerly of Buzzfeed.

There's also a different question: whether these independent platforms will hold the greatest appeal for mavericks, contrarians and people who just have a hard time working with teams and editors.

  • Greenwald is legendarily brash and stubborn.
  • Andrew Sullivan, formerly of New York Magazine, left to start his own newsletter on Substack in July after it became clear that his views clashed with those of many of his colleagues.
  • Both writers have hopscotched between blogging and more traditional newsrooms for decades.

Be smart: Independent journalism platforms offer virtually no editorial oversight. Greenwald may see that as a feature, but for many others it is a bug.

  • Platforms like Substack are looking at ways to offer journalists more support, including legal support and advances to help journalists cover support costs.
  • Zeynep Tufekci, a sociologist and writer who recently joined Substack, said in an interview with Axios that Substack is helping her cover the costs of an editor for a short time. "They will pay for somebody to help edit this for a little, but the idea is that this is something that I will do after an initial period," she said.

What's next: Like tech's bigger social platforms, independent writing platforms will also begin to face tough calls about what types of creators and content they will harbor.

  • Mailchimp, for example — an email marketing platform — has policies that explicitly forbids the distribution content, based off of its discretion, that it finds is "materially false, inaccurate, or misleading in a way that could deceive or confuse others about important events, topics, or circumstances."

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
58 mins ago - World

How Biden might tackle the Iran deal

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Four more years of President Trump would almost certainly kill the Iran nuclear deal — but the election of Joe Biden wouldn’t necessarily save it.

The big picture: Rescuing the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is near the top of Biden's foreign policy priority list. He says he'd re-enter the deal once Iran returns to compliance, and use it as the basis on which to negotiate a broader and longer-lasting deal with Iran.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris, the new left's insider

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images     

Progressive leaders see Sen. Kamala Harris, if she's elected vice president, as their conduit to a post-Biden Democratic Party where the power will be in younger, more diverse and more liberal hands.

  • Why it matters: The party's rising left sees Harris as the best hope for penetrating Joe Biden's older, largely white inner circle.

If Biden wins, Harris will become the first woman, first Black American and first Indian American to serve as a U.S. vice president — and would instantly be seen as the first in line for the presidency should Biden decide against seeking a second term.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Large coronavirus outbreaks leading to high death rates — Coronavirus cases are at an all-time high ahead of Election Day — U.S. tops 88,000 COVID-19 cases, setting new single-day record.
  2. Politics: States beg for Warp Speed billions.
  3. World: Taiwan reaches a record 200 days with no local coronavirus cases.
  4. 🎧Podcast: The vaccine race turns toward nationalism.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!